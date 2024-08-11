BENCIVENGA, Gabriel "Gabe"



Gabriel "Gabe" Bencivenga, passed away on July 23, 2024. Gabe was born on March 27, 1933, in Brooklyn, New York. Born to Daniel and Josephine Bencivenga, his parents were the most influential people in his life during his childhood and teen years. They instilled a strong work ethic and the importance of family, and taught him to live well, enjoy life and always be kind.



Gabe found his love of food from his mother and grandmother who were excellent cooks. He also loved opera and art. He served in the United States Army in 1951 during the Korean War. After being discharged from the army Gabe moved to Manhattan where he started his career in the restaurant business. Upon moving to Georgia, he and Gene Dale opened, and co-owned Gene & Gabe's, located on Piedmont Road. Gene & Gabe's became extremely popular and was often referred to as the "Sardi's of Atlanta." They opened their second restaurant, Gene & Gabe's the Lodge in Roswell, GA, in 1977. In 1980, Upstairs at Gene & Gabe's opened as one of the city's first cabarets. Gabe retired in 1997.



Gabe was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Amerigo and Josephine Bencivenga of Atlanta, GA; and his loving sister, Blanche Toledo; and brother-in-law, Ramon Toledo of Roswell, GA. He is survived by his nieces, Teresa Toledo, Linda Daeschler (Evan), Laura Fayard (Bobby); and nephew, Daniel Toledo (Jane); great-nieces, Desiree Kulich, Jacqueline Daeschler, Brittany Rosa, Gabrielle Taghizadeh, Nicolette Toledo, and Mia Toledo; great-nephews, Ramon Kulich, and Tommy Keim; great-great-nieces, Bianca Kulich, Paige Dankenbrink; great-great-nephews, Alex Andrews, James Galione, Sammie Kulich and Cameron Kulich-Hollison; and great-great-great-niece, Skylar Andrews.



Private services were held by the family.



