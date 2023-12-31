BELLOIR, Robert



There will be a Celebration of Life for Robert Belloir on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 2 PM at Southwest Christian Church located at 3836 US Highway-29 in Newnan, GA. Robert passed away suddenly and unexpectedly in Savannah on November 13, 2023. He was a 1966 graduate of Southwest High School in Atlanta, and a 1970 graduate of Mercer University. He was a two-sport star in basketball and baseball at Mercer where he is a member of the Athletics Hall of Fame. After his junior year at Mercer, he was drafted into major league baseball by the Cleveland Indians. He went on to serve his country in the 82nd Airborne in Vietnam and to play for the Atlanta Braves (1975-1978). He then became a minister at Southwest Christian Church where he served faithfully for 25 years. In 2003, he and his wife, Fran, moved to Savannah where he worked as Sports Information Director at Savannah College of Art and Design. His obituary appeared in AJC on Saturday, November 18, 2023. The service to celebrate Robert's life will be streamed on the Southwest Christian Church Newnan, GA Facebook page.



