Bear, James Steve

BEAR, Sr., James Steve



James "Steve" Bear Sr., 74, of Atlanta, GA, died in his sleep on June 25, 2024. He was born May 20, 1950 in Kingsport, TN, where he grew up and attended High School.



After High School he enrolled in college but felt called to serve his country in the Army. With his best friend, he dropped out of college and enlisted in the Army as an infantryman and served two combat tours in Vietnam. After his first tour completed his service requirement, he reenlisted for a second tour on the condition that his two younger brothers would be protected from the draft.



Upon returning home, Steve embarked on a career in the fire service attending the Georgia Fire Academy. He worked for many years with the Gwinnett County Fire Department, where he rose to the rank of Lt. Col and Fire Marshal.



After leaving the fire service he started his own consulting business called Code Compliance Services, where he used his expertise to help individuals and companies through the construction permitting process throughout the country.



Steve took great pride in his work and held his work colleagues and associates in high esteem.



Steve was preceded in death by his parents, James and Edith Bear; and his younger brother, Roger Bear. He is survived by his younger brother, Dennis Bear; and younger sister, Lorraine Clarke. He is also survived by his three children, Michelle Black, Steven Bear, and Michael Bear; as well as six grandchildren.



A memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 27, 2024 at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home in Kingsport, TN.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com