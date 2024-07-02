Bateman, Rebecca

BATEMAN (Collier),



Rebecca Ann "Becky"



September 17, 1942 - June 28, 2024



Rebecca "Becky" Bateman of Canton, GA, formerly of Conyers, GA, and Wetumpka, AL, passed away peacefully on June 28, 2024, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Rebecca was a lymphoma survivor and had a long-term battle with interstitial lung disease. She is survived by her three children, James Bateman Perez (Pablo) of Decatur, GA, Rebecca Kathleen Bateman (the late Steven) Vadasy of Canton, GA, William Michal Bateman (Roger) of Roswell, GA; and grandchild, Kathryn Elizabeth Smith (Addison) of Canton, GA. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, F. Ellis Bateman, Jr; father, James Bernard Collier, Sr; and mother, Bernice Awalt Collier.



Rebecca graduated from Wetumpka High School in 1960, where she was a majorette in the marching band and was Miss Wetumpka High School. She met Ellis at a party thrown by her mother when they were teenagers, and they were married over 50 years. Rebecca attended Auburn University and had a successful career in data entry rising to the managerial level before taking time off to spend more time with her children who she adored.



Rebecca's pride and joy were her kids and granddaughter. She was actively involved in all of their activities including being a Cub Scout Den Leader twice and a Brownie and Girl Scout Leader. Two of her Cub Scouts rose to the rank of Eagle Scout, including her son, William. She was also a volunteer leader for the Rockdale County 4-H twice and she and her husband sponsored several children to attend 4-H Summer Camp over the years. Rebecca served as one of the first members of the Salem High School Parent Advisory Committee in Conyers, GA. Even as a grandmother she stayed active with her granddaughter's activities attending many softball games, 4-H events, and Girl Scout events.



Rebecca was also a member of the "John McIntosh Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution," where she served as an officer. Her son, James followed in her footsteps and is a Member of the Sons of the American Revolution.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, at the South Canton Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dr. David Benson and Chaplain Greg Hall presiding. Interment will follow in the Decatur Cemetery at 299 Bell Street, Decatur, GA 30030.



Visitation will be on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM and on Wednesday, July 3, 2024 from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Hour.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Hickory Flat United Methodist Church or American Cancer Society/American Lung Association/Leukemia and Lymphoma Society/Pruitt Health Hospice.



