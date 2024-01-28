BARROW, Thomas



Augustine "Tom"



Thomas Augustine Barrow Jr., after a long, fruitful, and loving life, died on January 6, 2024, in Atlanta, at the age of 97, surrounded by his family. He was born in Pelham, Georgia, on May 9, 1926, to Loyce Smith and Thomas Augustine Barrow. His mother and sister, Alice Barrow Myrick (1922-2017), nicknamed him Tom Boy, and, in true Southern fashion, some called him by that name throughout his life. He married Virginia Cole on April 10, 1948, in Atlanta, Georgia. He and Virginia, who predeceased him, had three children who survive him: Ruth Barrow, Tommy Barrow (Nancy), and Liz Barrow. Mr. Barrow left five grandchildren: Anna Larkin Bradley (John Paul), Alice Barrow Brookner (Adam), Asa Cotterman, Daniel Barrow (Ash), and Mary Cotterman (Melissa Hsu), and five great-grandchildren: Nicholas, Zoe, Max, Bryce, and Tom. He is also survived by two nieces, Alice Barrow Myrick Bradley and Catherine Myrick Gussler, and several great and great-great-nieces and nephews.



Mr. Barrow graduated from Lakeland High School (1944) and received a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Georgia Tech (1948), where he was a member of Kappa Alpha and participated in the V-12 Navy College Training Program.



In 1955 Mr. Barrow founded the Tom Barrow Company, which grew to be the largest HVAC distributor of its kind in the southeast. There he created an environment in which employees could thrive and comfortably support their families. He worked well into his nineties at TBCo, even commuting by cab in his later years.



Ginny was in high school when they met, and Tom was just starting at Georgia Tech. They were as committed and loving as a couple could be through their 66 years of marriage. He once said that the secret to a good marriage was compromise, but in reality, he always put Ginny's wishes first. In family life, Tom and Ginny modeled the importance of education and family togetherness, both values they instilled in their children in many ways, including through family travel.



Tom was always an instigator of fun. Once he put up a very high rope swing with a platform on which all the neighborhood kids could test their nerve. After Christmas, he led the charge as we collected all the used trees on the street and piled them into what seemed like a mile-high stack for a glorious bonfire. Everyone in the neighborhood showed up to wonder at the giant blaze. His grandchildren all share fond memories of good times and adventures with Granddaddy. His sense of humor was dry, and his wry comments would come at you from unexpected places. When his granddaughter Mary recently asked him if there was anything she could get for him, he said, "another twenty years!"



Tom valued hard work, honesty, and his Christian faith, and his life was a testament to those values. He instilled them in his children and grandchildren (as best he could!), and he built his successful company on those same values. His dedication to hard work was evident early on when he earned the rank of Eagle Scout, and later when he served as a Scoutmaster.



Tom enjoyed numerous hobbies, including sailing and gardening. He could frequently be seen carrying giant bundles of leaves for his composting pile. Every day he brought Ginny a fresh flower from the rose garden he grew just for her. He was deeply involved in his church, where he taught Sunday School and served as an Elder for many years.



Tom was devoted to his family. He loved his kids and grandkids and took a huge interest in their lives. As an extended family they vacationed every summer at the beach. Kids and grandkids remember sailing, churning homemade ice cream, and building drip castles with Granddaddy.



All who knew him have been blessed by his love, humor, and guidance, and he will be greatly missed.



The family owes a special debt of gratitude to his caregivers who assisted him so lovingly in his last years: Isata Tarpeh, Jacqueline Davis-Ramji, Toyin Sule, Jasmine Thompson, and Carlene Gates, as well as the excellent support staff at Canterbury Court.



A Memorial Service and reception will be held at Trinity Presbyterian Church sanctuary, 3003 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta, Georgia, on February 3, 2024, at 1:00 PM.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the New Church Development Fund at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 3003 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta, GA 30327.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com