Baker, Florence

Florence Moore Baker, age 90, of Marietta passed away at her home on June 10, 2024 with family by her side. She was born in Atlanta on July 25, 1933. She graduated from West Fulton HS and attended UGA and University of Alabama, ultimately receiving her Masters Degree in nursing. She remained passionate about caring for people her whole life. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, James Carson Baker Jr. and daughter Julie Lene Baker. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. Florence is survived by children, Melanie Baker (Jerry Schell) of GA, David (Cheryl) of AZ, Matthew (Paula) of GA; and seven grandchildren, Emma and Lila Schell, Zane Baker, Emily, Carson, Avery and Sarah Baker. A celebration of life service will be planned at a later date. Florence was active in the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary for many years. The family kindly asks that you consider a donation in Florence's name to SAWA, MACC, 1000 Center Place, Norcross, GA 30093.



