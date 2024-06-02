BAIN, Marcia



Marcia Jean Bain, 78, died Saturday, May 25, 2024 at Phoenix at Tucker.



Miss Bain was preceded in death by her parents, John T. and Eva Bain.



She is survived by her sister, Janice B. Cox; nephew, Bob Cox; niece, Lisa Cox Ulmer; brothers-in-law, Chris Ulmer and Ryles Thomas; great-niece, Arden Thomas; and several cousins.



Miss Bain was a graduate of Georgia State University with a Masters degree with honors. Following doctoral work at the University of Kentucky, she taught at Florida Community College at Jacksonville, FL, teaching and doing presentations on the electronic classroom as well as receiving grants. Marcia enjoyed art, working especially in pastels and designing her own needle point. She never hesitated to make the drive from Florida to see her nieces, nephews, and great-nieces. She was an enthusiastic aunt to Lisa, Bob and Jenny and a great-aunt to Shannon, Lindsey and Kayley Ulmer.



Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at Dryden Funeral Home with. Burial will follow in Morrisons Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 29, 2024 from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. Dryden Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



