BAER, Lois



Lois Myrle Baer was born on November 17, 1929, in St. Louis, Missouri the youngest child of Robert and Ida Levine. Raised in St. Louis, she graduated from University City High School in 1947. She met her charming Jake on a set-up blind date in Memphis. A quick courtship and they were married in 1950. They settled with Jake's family in Turrell, Arkansas where in the next 9 years, 4 beautiful children were born. In 1960, the family moved to Memphis where they resided for the next 35 years. Lois and Jake retired to Atlanta in 1995 to be closer to the family. Jake passed away in 2005 and Lois spent her remaining years at Hammond Glenn Retirement Community in Sandy Spring, GA, surrounded by her children, grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



Lois was known for her vivacious personality, big sense of humor and love of family. She never knew a stranger and everyone loved her. Even the staff at Hammond Glen said she always made them laugh. While in Memphis when not raising her children, she worked as a teaching assistant at the Jewish Community Center. She also volunteered as a Pink Lady at St. Francis Hospital. Always active she loved to play tennis, walk, and exercise.



She was predeceased in death by her parents; husband, Jake; sister, Eunice Siegel; brother, Norvel Levine; and tragically daughter, Judith Ann at the young age of 18. She is survived by daughter, Janie (Sid) Sukloff; son, Billy (Ellen) Baer; daughter, Susie (Joey). She is also survived by grandchildren, Jodi (Jay) Murnick, Kenny (Molly) Baer, Jill (Jason) Kaplan, Bryan (Caroline) Baer, Cindy (Andrew) Ackerman, Judy Moskowitz, Neal (Brittany) Moskowitz and Scott (Christine) Moskowitz; and 15 great-grandchildren.



Graveside services were held at Arlington Memorial Park on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, at 2:30 PM with Rabbi Shalom Lewis presiding. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com