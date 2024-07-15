Avery, Carolyn

AVERY (Carmical),



Carolyn



Carolyn Carmical Avery passed away on Thursday, July 11, 2024, at her home in Atlanta, GA, with her husband and children by her side, she was 82 years old. Carolyn is survived by her husband, John W. Avery Jr.; her daughter, Leslie; son, Jay, his wife, Heather Hogan Avery; her grandchildren: grandson, Cope Avery (8), granddaughters, Isla and Elliot Avery (6); as well as Carolyn's older brother, Andrew Benton Carmical. Carolyn was born in Newnan, GA, where she grew up and attended Newnan High School. She then went on to Brenau College, now University, earning her degree in Early Childhood Education. After graduating and getting married, she moved to Atlanta, with her husband where she began teaching Special Education students in the inner-city school system, for three years. Carolyn most loved spending her time with her children and grandchildren. She had a real passion for gardening and an excellent talent with flower arrangements. She could grow just about any plant, shrub or flower, with her green thumb. She also had a keen eye for fashion and was always dressed impeccably. Her kindness, infectious sense of "quirky" humor and smile will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Her family will miss her most of all, but she will forever live on in their hearts! We are sincerely grateful for the many friends and family who have given us incredible support, love and comfort during our time of loss. Carolyn touched many lives, which is clear from the outpouring of love from those who were lucky enough to call her a friend. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Tuesday, July 16, in the Chapel of McKoon Funeral Home, 38 Jackson Street, Newnan, GA 30263. A short graveside service will immediately follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 656 Roscoe Road, Newnan GA. Visitation will also be at McKoon Funeral Home on Monday, July 15, from 6-8 PM. Condolences may be expressed online at www.mckoon.com McKoon Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-253-4580.



