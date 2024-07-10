Obituaries

Aramburu, Aurora

2 hours ago

ARAMBURU (Garcia), Aurora "Chi Chi"

Aurora "ChiChi" Aramburu, age 93, passed away on June 21, 2024. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Ignacio "Enos" Aramburu. She is survived by her children, Lisa and Steve Morse, Scott Aramburu, Laura and Steve Frohwein; grandchildren, Christopher Aramburu, Scottie, Alexander, Jack, and Mackie Zimmermann, Aidan and Asher Morse; and great-grandchildren, Vanessa, Nathan and Piper. Aurora was born in Fene, Spain and moved to New York City when she was three years old. The family moved to Atlanta in 1969. Aurora came to love Atlanta and made many friends over her 55 years there. She was a wonderful cook, doting grandmother, and a voracious reader, falling in love with books at a very young age. A celebration of life will be held in the fall.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia election proposal would add new rule before certification

Credit: Miguel Martinez

What went wrong and what now: City officials recap Atlanta water crisis

Credit: TNS

Cobb school board stops graduation venue project over funding concerns

Credit: John Spink

UPS promotes Brian Dykes to CFO position

Credit: John Spink

UPS promotes Brian Dykes to CFO position

Credit: TNS

Pilot program for Medicare dementia patients, caregivers could be gamechanger
The Latest

Credit: File

Matthews, Jacquelyn
2h ago
Secord, Mack
2h ago
Rickwood, Kevin
2h ago
Featured

Credit: AJC F

860 AM in Atlanta goes off the air, the former first Black-owned radio station in U.S.
Inside the Braves’ thrilling comeback victory over the Diamondbacks and what it means...
07/09 Mike Luckovich: Oh no, Joe