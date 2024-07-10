Aramburu, Aurora

ARAMBURU (Garcia), Aurora "Chi Chi"



Aurora "ChiChi" Aramburu, age 93, passed away on June 21, 2024. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Ignacio "Enos" Aramburu. She is survived by her children, Lisa and Steve Morse, Scott Aramburu, Laura and Steve Frohwein; grandchildren, Christopher Aramburu, Scottie, Alexander, Jack, and Mackie Zimmermann, Aidan and Asher Morse; and great-grandchildren, Vanessa, Nathan and Piper. Aurora was born in Fene, Spain and moved to New York City when she was three years old. The family moved to Atlanta in 1969. Aurora came to love Atlanta and made many friends over her 55 years there. She was a wonderful cook, doting grandmother, and a voracious reader, falling in love with books at a very young age. A celebration of life will be held in the fall.



