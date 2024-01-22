ALEXANDER, Robert Earl



Robert 'Bud' Alexander, 88, died peacefully at home on January 18, 2024, surrounded by his family. Bud was the cherished husband of Melanie Joyce Alexander; and father of Matthew Alexander and Greer Alexander Ezrine; and father-in-law to Jon Ezrine and Christina Alexander. He was a wonderful and loving grandfather to Anna and William Ezrine, and Kaitlin and Madison Alexander; and stepfather to Melanie Joyce's adult children Mark, Bryan, and Glen Whitenton and Melanie Cates. He is also survived by his sister, Carol; and brother-in-law, Bill Gaessler of Colorado Springs.



Bud was born to Leora May and William Randell Alexander in Levelland, Texas on June 5, 1935. He also has two siblings, Randy and Carol. Bud attended Portales High School and received an undergraduate degree in Civil Engineering at the University of New Mexico, where he was also in the ROTC. Bud was commissioned as an officer in the US Navy on June 23, 1958, and served his country at home and abroad for 26 years. While stationed in Western Australia, where he planned and managed the construction of the US Naval Communication Station in Exmouth, he met and married Ida Elwyn Potter of Perth on January 24, 1963. Elwyn and Bud were happily married for 47 years.



Bud received his master's in engineering from Stanford University in 1967 and worked as an Officer of the Civil Engineer Corps for the Navy until his retirement in 1984. He retired as Captain and was awarded the Bronze Star for his service managing four construction battalions in the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1970. After retiring from the Navy, he worked for ICF Kaiser Engineers and managed the construction of I-595, an east-west expressway, linking I-75 with the FL Turnpike to I-95 and FLL airport in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Bud and Elwyn moved to the Atlanta area in 1996 to live out their retirement years near their daughter and her family. Bud lost his dear wife Elwyn to cancer in 2010 and later married Melanie Joyce Whitenton on February 18, 2012.



Bud will be remembered by all those who knew him for his servant leadership, faithfulness, commitment to family, and deep knowledge of history. He will be greatly missed by all those who loved him, including his church family at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church where he served as Sexton and oversaw the construction of Burtenshaw Hall and design/build of the Memorial Garden.



Bud's burial service will be held on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 10 AM, at St. Aidan's Episcopal Church, 13560 Cogburn Road, Milton, Georgia 30004. A reception on the church grounds in Burtenshaw Hall will follow.



