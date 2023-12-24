ALDRICH, Terence Alfred "Terry"



Terence Alfred Aldrich, 43, passed away on December 18, 2023. Terry was born in Atlanta on January 24, 1980 to Alfred Seval Aldrich, Jr. and Audrey Brown Aldrich. Terry was a graduate of Norcross High School and the University of Georgia.



Terry was predeceased by his father, Alfred Seval Aldrich, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Gina; stepdaughters, Alexis and Kaylee of Arizona; mother, Audrey Aldrich; siblings, Alexandra Burt (James) of Atlanta, GA, Allyson Miller of St. Augustine, FL and Dean Miller of Cape Cod, MA; as well as nephews, Ben Miller and Ryan Burt. Terry was loved by many and will be greatly missed. He will be forever in our hearts.



