Agati, Vincenza

AGATI (Riggio), Vincenza Jane



Vincenza Jane Riggio Agati passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home in Marietta, GA, the afternoon of January 17, 2024, at the young age of 102 and a half. Born on August 27, 1921, in Berwick, PA, and raised in Franklin, NJ, she was the fifth of eight children of Anthony and Tommasina Lopriore Riggio, both of whom were Ellis Island era Italian immigrants. Her parents owned and operated the local grocer, providing fresh meats, produce and delivery services to their community, an effort each of the Riggio children, and some grandchildren, participated in as they grew. After graduating from Franklin High School in 1939, Jane moved to New York City to attend college, an uncommon practice for women of the time, and later enlisted as a dental hygienist in the United States Navy WAVES program during World War II where she proudly served her country for three years.



She met the love of her life, retired Army Captain Nicholas Agati, after a friend suggested he escort her home from a party they had both attended in Greenwich Village. Some would say it was romance at first sight and they married on a snowy day in Franklin on January 28, 1956. Shortly thereafter, a new career opportunity brought them to Atlanta, GA, a place they would call home for the rest of their lives and raise their two sons Martin and Stephen. Both avid golfers, they built a home on the 12th Hole of the Atlanta Country Club and became integral members of the growing neighborhood, serving on various boards and hosting many events, most notably the Agati Spaghetti Dinner and Golf Tournament, an occasion they held annually for over fifty years. During this event, they fed hundreds of attendees pasta sauced with Jane's Riggio Family recipe and Nick's famous hand-cranked Agati Italian sausage. Jane was renowned for her parties and fantastic cooking abilities, hosting large gatherings with elaborate meals well into her nineties. Anyone who sat at her table felt her incredible love through her food, which included generational family recipes and what she would call "Southern American Italian immigrant" fusion.



Alongside her association with the ACC, she was employed by Gables Antiques for over thirty years. Her vivacious and spunky attitude made her the perfect salesperson and here she developed friendships that spanned decades. Both she and her husband understood the value of a day's hard work and the fruits of what busy hands could bring beyond a monetary benefit. She was a frequent volunteer at St. Joseph's Hospital, with a particular interest in providing educational opportunities to young mothers. Jane believed wholeheartedly in being an active participant in her community and if someone needed help, you should be there to do so. Her other passions included tending to her garden, which was extravagant, walking extensive distances (at one point in her mid-seventies she was the oldest woman to complete the three-day, sixty-mile Susan G. Komen Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness), golfing, and tap dancing. Most were lucky to have witnessed her famous Ole Soft Shoe routine more than once.



Jane was cherished for being a genuine friend and she was to countless over the years. Many valued her wisdom, as she was always there to offer a listening ear and thoughtful advice, which included cooking techniques, relationship commentary, tips for maintaining a beautiful garden and personal philosophies, namely to always approach life with a positive attitude, no matter the circumstances or obstacles. Beyond her being a dedicated friend, she valued La Famiglia above all else, doting on her two sons, two granddaughters, and a lengthy list of nieces and nephews. She loved nothing more than to celebrate each of their accomplishments, no matter how small, and enjoyed every chance she had to return to her home state of New Jersey to be in the company of her kin, especially on Culver Lake. She was thrilled to finally welcome her first great-grandchild, Atticus, in April of 2023, with whom she was able to spend her last birthday, Thanksgiving, and Christmas spoiling with love. As the last living member of her generation, she assumed the role of beloved matriarch of her siblings' families. Her passing marks the end of a remarkable era of the Riggio tribe.



Jane was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years Nicholas Agati; her parents, her seven siblings (Louis, Filomena, Anthony, Raffaella, Paulina, George and Lawrence) and their spouses. She is survived by her sons, Martin (Nancy), and Stephen Agati; her granddaughters, Abigail Agati-Abbott (Michael), and Catherine Agati; her great-grandson, Atticus Abbott; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of Sterling Estates of East Cobb and Longleaf Hospice for their loving care during the final chapter of her life, but special appreciation and recognition to her caregivers, Margret Gathaga and Beverlyne Isintah, who cared for her with exceptional tenderness until her last moments on Earth. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Center for Children and Young Adults (2221 Austell Road, Marietta, GA 30008) or Longleaf Hospice (1160 Monticello Street SW, Suite 200, Covington, GA 30014) in Jane's memory. Funeral arrangements will be handled by Ingram Funeral Home in Cumming, GA. A Celebration of Life will occur later in 2024. Tutto per La Famiglia Nonna, cheers to a life well lived.



