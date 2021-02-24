NW Georgia Ghostface Gangsters inmates charged in jail assault

What is the "Ghost Face" Gang? Ghost Face Gangsters is a prison-based gang that has been in Georgia nearly 20 years. In recent weeks, at least 3 incidents have been connected to suspected members of the gang, including a deadly prison break in June that left 2 corrections officers dead. According to the Anti-Defamation League, there are at least 100 white supremacist prison gangs operating in the U.S Georgia is home to at least three, including the Ghost Face Gangsters. The most recent incident involves