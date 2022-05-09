Nothing but the truth: Verifying family stories is important

The author goes on to point out some of the great myths that often pop up in in family stories — such as the three brothers who came to America and then settled in different regions, the North, West and South; the “We have Native American ancestry” lore; and the one about the family name being changed at Ellis Island.

Types of directories

While hopefully everyone doing genealogy has used city directories, we should not forget about other directories found at local historical societies, libraries or archives. These could be telephone directories, which could prove where someone lived at a given time or include advertisements for a family business; alumni directories for colleges or fraternities/sororities that sometimes give mini biographical sketches on people; and credit directories, like those for Dun and Bradstreet, as I have one listing my great-grandmother’s general store giving her credit rating. If you own any, before you toss, try to donate to an appropriate place.

Marriage locations

Did any of your ancestors get married in some unusual location that would have been kind of like Gretna Green, meaning a regionally well-known place for a quick marriage? Don’t forget that crossing the state line, if the couple lived close enough, was always an option. So, let me know if you have any stories to share.

