Northeast Georgia arrest warrant leads to big drug bust

Police serving an arrest warrant on a man wanted on drug trafficking and weapons charges discovered a haul of more than 100 pounds of marijuana, cocaine and other illegal items in northeast Georgia.
According to the Braselton Police Department, Charles Seang had outstanding federal warrants and was known to be living with a relative on Bell Lane. On Tuesday, police attempted to serve him with a warrant at the Liberty Estates residence but found no one home.
However, police said they saw drugs and other illegal items in plain sight.
They then secured a search warrant and found about 100 pounds of marijuana, crack cocaine, GHB, THC in a liquid form, a money-counting machine, six handguns and five semi-automatic rifles, a bulletproof vest and other drug-related items.