North Georgia man faces child abuse, pornography charges

A North Georgia man is facing several child pornography charges after an internet tip alerted state law enforcement authorities to begin an investigation.
Danny Wright, 57, was arrested Feb. 4 by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and local Pickens County deputies.
The GBI said it received a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that Wright was suspected of possessing the material. Wright was arrested at his Jasper home and charged with several counts of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse material.
The next day, Wright was charged with child molestation and invasion of privacy. Wright is in custody at the Pickens County Jail.