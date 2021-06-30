North Carolina neighborhood on edge after pet cobra escapes home

The species is indigenous to Africa and capable of spitting or delivering a poisonous bite that can cause tissue damage or even death, according to reports citing the African Snake Bite Institute.

The nocturnal snake can grow to about 4 feet in length and has black stripes and a dark black or brown head. The species is not aggressive and would typically try to avoid a confrontation unless it becomes cornered, experts say.

Anxious residents said they were shocked to find out that such a dangerous animal was being kept as a pet in their community. Some expressed immediate concern for children and pets.

“It is pretty alarming,” said Mark Pavlic, who lives there in the neighborhood, according to WRAL. “It seems like a pretty dangerous snake, and dogs like to sniff in the grass and check things out. It’s an extreme worry.”

North Carolina law states a resident can own a venomous snake so long as the reptile is kept in a sturdy, escape-proof enclosure. It was unclear if the owner, whose name was not disclosed, would face any charges.

Police advised residents to call 911 if they see the snake.