Cameras barred from Trump arraignment

Donald Trump’s arraignment on federal charges is making history. But there won’t be cameras there to record it.

No video cameras, still cameras, phones or other recording devices are allowed in federal court buildings, and a federal magistrate on Monday rejected a request from media organizations, including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for photo and video access for journalists.

Magistrate Judge John Goodman wrote late Monday that “allowing photographs would undermine the massive security arrangements put in place” for the event.

A photographer was allowed in when Trump was arraigned in New York.