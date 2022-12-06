NLRB: Apple violated law with anti-union meetings at Cumberland store

Apple did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

The U.S. has seen a surge in union organizing efforts this year, with Apple, Starbucks and Amazon hourly workers being among the high-profile targets of labor activists.

Employees at the Apple store at Cumberland in May withdrew their application for a union vote after accusing the company of violating labor law, and Apple denied the charges.

The finding in the Apple case comes after a shift in philosophy at the NLRB earlier this year on so-called captive audience meetings. The NLRB’s general counsel Jennifer Abruzzo in April issued a memorandum announcing that “mandatory meetings in which employees are forced to listen to employer speech concerning the exercise of their statutory labor rights, including captive audience meetings” are a violation of the National Labor Relations Act.

She noted that the board’s case precedent has “tolerated such meetings,” but she said she believes that employers being permitted to coerce employees is “based on a fundamental misunderstanding of employers’ speech rights.”