New music venue to hosts a series of concerts in Savannah

A series of concerts will be coming to Plant Riverside District in Savannah starting in August.
District Live, a new live music venue located in the Atlantic Building at Plant Riverside District, will host live shows from August through December 2021. With an exclusive partnership with Live Nation, 16 music artists that range from rock to pop to funk are set to perform at the venue.
Country music singer-songwriter Kendell Marvel is the first artist to perform at the venue on Aug. 24.
Other artists included in the concert series are SUSTO, Amos Lee, Maddie & Tae, The Nude Party, Passafire, Paul Cauthen, Turkuaz, White Reaper, Funk You, Marc Broussard, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Drake White, Tyler Rich, Michigan Rattlers and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe.
General admission tickets, with prices ranging from $15 to $60, are available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, via ticketmaster.com.
