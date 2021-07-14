ajc logo
X

New music venue to hosts a series of concerts in Savannah

Amos Lee is among the artists performing as part of a new series of concerts at the Plant Riverside District in Savannah.
Caption
Amos Lee is among the artists performing as part of a new series of concerts at the Plant Riverside District in Savannah.

Credit: Courtesy of District Live

Credit: Courtesy of District Live

Atlanta Music Scene
By Giana Levy, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Amos Lee, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe and Marc Broussard are among the artists performing.

A series of concerts will be coming to Plant Riverside District in Savannah starting in August.

District Live, a new live music venue located in the Atlantic Building at Plant Riverside District, will host live shows from August through December 2021. With an exclusive partnership with Live Nation, 16 music artists that range from rock to pop to funk are set to perform at the venue.

Country music singer-songwriter Kendell Marvel is the first artist to perform at the venue on Aug. 24.

ExploreNew Atlanta concert venue, The Eastern, opens in September with Big Boi

Other artists included in the concert series are SUSTO, Amos Lee, Maddie & Tae, The Nude Party, Passafire, Paul Cauthen, Turkuaz, White Reaper, Funk You, Marc Broussard, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, Drake White, Tyler Rich, Michigan Rattlers and Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe.

General admission tickets, with prices ranging from $15 to $60, are available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, July 16, via ticketmaster.com.

In Other News
1
Sparks to visit Atlanta during 2022 headline tour
2
Zac Brown Band releases two new singles ahead of 2021 summer tour
3
OutKast celebrates 25th anniversary of “ATLiens” with deluxe album...
4
George Strait, Metallica pair up for a weekend in Atlanta
5
Atlanta welcomes first LGBTQ+ EDM festival coming September 2021

About the Author

ajc.com

Giana Levy
Follow Giana Levy on twitter

Giana Levy is a summer 2021 Digital intern for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top