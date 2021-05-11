New Atlanta concert venue, The Eastern, opens in September with Big Boi

The 37,000-square-foot venue, located at 800 Old Flat Shoals Road SE within the Atlanta Dairies development, also announced an opening lineup of shows including Futurebirds (Sept. 2), Grouplove (Sept. 15), Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers (Sept. 23), Old Crow Medicine Show (Oct. 7), Toad the Wet Sprocket (Oct. 9), Thundercat (Oct. 31) and Ashley McBryde (Nov. 12).

All shows will go on sale May 14 via easternatl.com.