New Atlanta concert venue, The Eastern, opens in September with Big Boi

The Eastern, the new concert venue in the Reynoldstown neighborhood, will open Sept. 1 with an inaugural show from Atlanta hip-hop legend Big Boi.
The 37,000-square-foot venue, located at 800 Old Flat Shoals Road SE within the Atlanta Dairies development, also announced an opening lineup of shows including Futurebirds (Sept. 2), Grouplove (Sept. 15), Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers (Sept. 23), Old Crow Medicine Show (Oct. 7), Toad the Wet Sprocket (Oct. 9), Thundercat (Oct. 31) and Ashley McBryde (Nov. 12).
All shows will go on sale May 14 via easternatl.com.
The venue’s capacity is 2,300.
The Eastern is a partnership between Zero Mile – which manages and books Terminal West, Variety Playhouse, Athens’ Georgia Theatre and other venues in the Southeast - and promoter AEG Presents.
The venue broke ground in 2019 and the finished product features a multi-level main performance room, as well as a rooftop performance space, bar and restaurant.
Here are some of the upcoming shows.
9/1/2021 Big Boi
9/2/2021 Futurebirds
9/5/2021 JJ Grey and Mofro
9/9/2021 Parker McCollum
9/10/2021 Dawes*
9/11/2021 Colony House
9/15/2021 Grouplove
9/21/2021 Big Thief
9/23/2021 Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers
9/24/2021 Cherub
10/7/2021 Old Crow Medicine Show
10/8/2021 Mitchell Tenpenny
10/9/2021 Toad The Wet Sprocket
10/12/2021 Mt Joy & Trampled By Turtles*
10/20/2021 Bianca Del Rio**
10/30/2021 Caamp**
10/31/2021 Thundercat
11/5/2021 Shakey Graves
11/10/2021 Theory Of A Deadman
11/11/2021 Watchhouse (Mandolin Orange)
11/12/2021 Ashley McBryde
11/19/2021 Marc Rebillet
11/20/2021 Marc Rebillet
11/26/2021 Moon Taxi
11/27/2021 Moon Taxi
12/3/2021 Khruangbin
12/4/2021 Khruangbin
4/29/2022 Jacob Collier
7/1/2022 Bikini Kill*
All shows listed are on sale Friday May 14, 2021
* Already On Sale