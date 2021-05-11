ajc logo
New Atlanta concert venue, The Eastern, opens in September with Big Boi

Atlanta's new concert venue, The Eastern, opens in September 2021.
Credit: Courtesy of The Eastern

By Melissa Ruggieri, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Eastern, the new concert venue in the Reynoldstown neighborhood, will open Sept. 1 with an inaugural show from Atlanta hip-hop legend Big Boi.

The 37,000-square-foot venue, located at 800 Old Flat Shoals Road SE within the Atlanta Dairies development, also announced an opening lineup of shows including Futurebirds (Sept. 2), Grouplove (Sept. 15), Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers (Sept. 23), Old Crow Medicine Show (Oct. 7), Toad the Wet Sprocket (Oct. 9), Thundercat (Oct. 31) and Ashley McBryde (Nov. 12).

All shows will go on sale May 14 via easternatl.com.

The venue’s capacity is 2,300.

The Eastern is a partnership between Zero Mile – which manages and books Terminal West, Variety Playhouse, Athens’ Georgia Theatre and other venues in the Southeast - and promoter AEG Presents.

The venue broke ground in 2019 and the finished product features a multi-level main performance room, as well as a rooftop performance space, bar and restaurant.

Here are some of the upcoming shows.

9/1/2021 Big Boi

9/2/2021 Futurebirds

9/5/2021 JJ Grey and Mofro

9/9/2021 Parker McCollum

9/10/2021 Dawes*

9/11/2021 Colony House

9/15/2021 Grouplove

9/21/2021 Big Thief

9/23/2021 Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers

9/24/2021 Cherub

10/7/2021 Old Crow Medicine Show

10/8/2021 Mitchell Tenpenny

10/9/2021 Toad The Wet Sprocket

10/12/2021 Mt Joy & Trampled By Turtles*

10/20/2021 Bianca Del Rio**

10/30/2021 Caamp**

10/31/2021 Thundercat

11/5/2021 Shakey Graves

11/10/2021 Theory Of A Deadman

11/11/2021 Watchhouse (Mandolin Orange)

11/12/2021 Ashley McBryde

11/19/2021 Marc Rebillet

11/20/2021 Marc Rebillet

11/26/2021 Moon Taxi

11/27/2021 Moon Taxi

12/3/2021 Khruangbin

12/4/2021 Khruangbin

4/29/2022 Jacob Collier

7/1/2022 Bikini Kill*

All shows listed are on sale Friday May 14, 2021

* Already On Sale

Melissa Ruggieri

Melissa Ruggieri has covered music and entertainment for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 2010 and created the Atlanta Music Scene blog. She's kept vampire hours for more than two decades and remembers when MTV was awesome.

