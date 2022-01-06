New Birth’s Jamal Bryant joins other pastors on hunger strike for voting rights

“As faith leaders, we are called to speak truth to power and to raise the conscience of this nation through moral resistance,” Bryant said in a press release about the strike. “This moment requires sacrifice and a deep commitment to radical love in action in order to redeem the soul of this nation and protect our democracy. I call on faith leaders to join me in this hunger strike continuing the tradition of Rev. Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. and Congressman John Lewis.” So far, Bryant is the only pastor participating in Georgia.

Explore Georgia faith leaders push big business for action on voter laws

Last year, Bryant was one of several Georgia religious leaders who called for a boycott of companies who did not speak out against efforts in the state legislature to limit voting access. The state went blue in support of Biden in the last presidential election.