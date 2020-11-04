Nevada teen shot, killed while working McDonald’s drive-thru

The suspect fled on foot but turned himself in the next day at the police station, where an acquaintance drove him, reports said.

Police did not provide further details about the circumstances of the crime nor about the weapon that was used.

Leniz attended Elko High School, which confirmed the student’s death in a Facebook post on Monday.

Mourners have been leaving flowers, balloons and other tributes at a makeshift shrine outside the restaurant, the Elko Daily Free Press reported.

“It is with a heavy heart that we lost one of our Elko employees and are deeply saddened by the tragedy that occurred last night,” said Chris Kassity, the owner-operator of the Elko McDonald’s, according to NBC. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the employee during this deeply difficult time.”

The investigation is ongoing.