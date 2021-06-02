Nearly 100 apartments for low-income seniors opens near Decatur

A $19-million affordable housing building for seniors recently opened just north of Decatur.
As part of the Decatur Crossing mixed-use development, Stride Senior Residences held its grand opening last week, according to a news release. Most of the five-story, 90-unit complex is set aside for low-income individuals who are at least 62 years old.
Stride Senior Residences is a partnership between Decatur-based nonprofit Tapestry Development Group and Atlanta-based developer Columbia Residential. Located near Scott Boulevard and North Decatur Road, the building is just north of the city limits for Decatur, which has acknowledged its lack of affordable housing over the past few years.
“Decatur’s explosive growth has accelerated the critical need for quality affordable housing and the development of new affordable and mixed income communities,” Jon Toppen, president of Tapestry Development, said in the release.
The developers are setting aside 72 of the 90 units for seniors who make 60% or less of the area median income. In unincorporated DeKalb County, that means a qualifying individual would make no more than $34,740 annually.
The site also has amenities including a shared community park, fenced community garden, movie theater room, fitness center, computer center, community room with a kitchen and free WiFi in common areas.
The affordable housing complex is located within Decatur Crossing, a 26-acre mixed-use development that’s transforming the former site of an automotive dealership and Scott Boulevard Baptist Church. The project’s developer, Fuqua Development, said the complete development will include 94,000 square feet of commercial space, including two grocery stores, 14,000 square feet of office space and more than 950 apartments.
Stride Senior Residences has been in the works since the end of 2017, and Tapestry Development and Columbia Residential will remain the property’s co-owners and long-term property managers.
The project received financing through an allocation of federal and state low-income housing tax credits along with funds from the Home Investment Partnership and the DeKalb County Community Development. More information is available at stridesenior.com.