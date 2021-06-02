Nearly 100 apartments for low-income seniors opens near Decatur

The site also has amenities including a shared community park, fenced community garden, movie theater room, fitness center, computer center, community room with a kitchen and free WiFi in common areas.

The affordable housing complex is located within Decatur Crossing, a 26-acre mixed-use development that’s transforming the former site of an automotive dealership and Scott Boulevard Baptist Church. The project’s developer, Fuqua Development, said the complete development will include 94,000 square feet of commercial space, including two grocery stores, 14,000 square feet of office space and more than 950 apartments.

Stride Senior Residences has been in the works since the end of 2017, and Tapestry Development and Columbia Residential will remain the property’s co-owners and long-term property managers.

The project received financing through an allocation of federal and state low-income housing tax credits along with funds from the Home Investment Partnership and the DeKalb County Community Development. More information is available at stridesenior.com.

