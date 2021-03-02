Navy serviceman killed, 5 others injured in crash near Camp Pendleton

A 26-year-old Navy serviceman died and five others were injured Tuesday in a crash involving five military trucks on Interstate 5 near Camp Pendleton north of San Diego, according to numerous reports.
The sailors were part of a convoy heading southbound on the highway shortly before 7 a.m. when the group of vehicles slowed down for unknown reasons and caused a chain reaction crash south of Basilone Road, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The impact from the collision pushed a trailer into the cab of one of the military trucks, killing the driver, reports said.
He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified by authorities.
The other victims — three men and two women, all in their early 20s — were taken to Camp Pendleton Naval Hospital and Mission Hospital in Orange County for treatment, reports said.
The deadly accident happened on the same day in which at least 13 were killed in a morning collision between a semi truck and an SUV near the border of California and Mexico.