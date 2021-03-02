Navy serviceman killed, 5 others injured in crash near Camp Pendleton

He was pronounced dead at the scene and has not yet been identified by authorities.

»DECEMBER: Brush fire prompts evacuation at Camp Pendleton

The other victims — three men and two women, all in their early 20s — were taken to Camp Pendleton Naval Hospital and Mission Hospital in Orange County for treatment, reports said.

The deadly accident happened on the same day in which at least 13 were killed in a morning collision between a semi truck and an SUV near the border of California and Mexico.