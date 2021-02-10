Explosives vanish from nation’s largest Marine Corps base

The type of explosives also remains unclear, as well as inventory into how many are missing.

“Out of respect for the investigative process, NCIS does not comment on or confirm details relating to ongoing investigations,” said Jeff Houston with NCIS Public Affairs, according to CNN.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department and area law enforcement were notified that explosives were missing but their assistance was not requested, spokeswoman Jodi Miller said.

The base is in the southern Mojave Desert, about 150 miles east of Los Angeles.

Thousands of Marines have been there since Jan. 15 for a combat training exercise set to end Feb. 18.