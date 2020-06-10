Zales, Jared, Kay Jewelers parent company closing more than 300 stores

It said 150 locations of its stores closed in the United States this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as 80 locations of the retailer closed in the UK. None of the locations will reopen, according to reports. Another 150 are set to close later this year.

Spokesman David Bouffard would not say where the 150 stores are closing, but he confirmed they are across the company's brands, according to The Dallas Morning News.