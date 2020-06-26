20-year-old golden retriever is oldest in history

“She’s just darling. There’s nothing to not love about her,” Hetterscheidt said. “She’s happy doing something and happy doing nothing.”

Six years later, Augie and her three furry siblings -- goldens Sherman, Belle, and Bruce -- celebrated with a small gathering. An initial party was planned for 100 people, but it was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“She had a dog-friendly carrot cake, the interior of the house was completely decorated,” Hetterscheidt told CNN. “She got all her favorite foods like blueberries, bread and pasta, of course, in moderation.”

These days August is healthy overall for her age. Although she’s a little shaky when getting up, she still enjoys daily walks around the yard.

“She’ll stumble now and then but as long as she can get a grip where she is, she can get up,” Hetterscheidt said. “Even though she’s easy to care for, we watch her like a hawk every moment that we’re awake.”