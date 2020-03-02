What is the CDC and what does it do?

What does the CDC do? According to the CDC’s mission statement, the agency works to protect the nation from health, safety and security threads, both in the U.S. and foreign. It does this by connecting both state and local health departments across the country to discover patterns of disease and respond when needed.

But that’s not all the CDC does. By monitoring health patterns and providing information, it also helps the public take responsibility for its own health. The agency often does this by listing the latest data on their website or hosting meetings on subjects such as climate change, which is increasingly being treated as a public health issue.