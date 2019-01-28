USPS hikes Forever stamp price to 55 cents

Caption

Mailing a letter? You're going to have to fork over an extra nickel for that stamp.

According to The Associated Press, a first-class Forever stamp now costs 55 cents – a 10 percent hike from the previous price.

The change, which went into effect Sunday, is "the biggest price increase by total cents" ever for the U.S. Postal Service, the AP reported.

Shipping rates for packages also have increased. Sending a small flat-rate box now costs $7.90, up from $7.20. Meanwhile, the price of shipping a medium flat-rate box rose from $13.65 to $14.35. The rate for sending a large flat-rate box shot up, as well, rising from $18.90 to $19.95.

Looking for more shipping rates? Click here to see the complete price list on USPS.com.

