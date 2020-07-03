3 TSA agents at Savannah airport test positive for COVID-19

Three Transportation Security Administration agents have tested positive for COVID at the Savannah airport after one agent initially tested positive earlier in the week.
WTOC in Savannah reported the TSA reported three total officers tested positive. They work in screening at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.
The latest officer who tested positive last worked June 28, the station reported.
"Overall, TSA has had 899 federal employees test positive for COVID-19," the agency said on its website at the time of this story's publication. "589 employees have recovered, and 5 have unfortunately died as a result of the virus. We have also been notified that one screening contractor has passed away due to the virus."
Anyone who thinks they may have come into contact with one of the screening officers is encouraged to go get tested.