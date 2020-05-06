Trump did not wear mask at Honeywell plant tour despite signs saying to do so

Trump visited the plant as it is making N95 masks, which are being made primarily for health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

While touring the facility, Trump was seen wearing goggles, CBS News White House correspondent Mark Knoller tweeted. Bloomberg White House correspondent Justin Sink said Guns N' Roses' "Live and Let Die" played during the tour.

Pres Trump seen wearing protective glasses while on tour of N95 face mask production line at Honeywell plant, but not a face mask. pic.twitter.com/AiLNPLwSia — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 5, 2020 trump touring a mask factory floor while "live and let die" blasts over the speakers is something https://t.co/rCHQLh1vDK — Justin Sink (@justinsink) May 5, 2020

The Associated Press reported that just about all Honeywell workers and members of the press wore masks. So did some White House staff and Secret Service agents. Senior White House staff did not wear masks.

Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued updated guidelines last month in which it recommended people wear masks and facial coverings in situations where social distancing -- maintaining a distance of at least 6 feet is not possible, such as in a grocery store, press pool or elsewhere in public, especially in essential worker facilities, including hospitals and mask manufacturing plants.

Trump’s visit was an effort to demonstrate the reopening of the country as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in the U.S.

I was thrilled to be back in the Great State of Arizona with the incredible, patriotic, and hardworking men and women of @Honeywell! https://t.co/z8XOjmFquB — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2020

"I'm not saying anything is perfect, and yes, will some people be affected? Yes," he said in Arizona, the AP reported. "Will some people be affected badly? Yes. But we have to get our country open, and we have to get it open soon."

More than 70,000 people in the U.S. have died of the coronavirus, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.