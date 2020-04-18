Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson return to LA after coronavirus quarantine in Australia

"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks said on Instagram March 11. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”

The two were hospitalized and released March 16.

The two followed the guidelines of experts and quarantined themselves for two weeks, providing updates in the process.

Wilson even shared a fun video of herself rapping along to Naughty By Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray."

A representative for Hanks told People that he and Wilson remain quarantined at their California home. Hanks provided an update on his social media Saturday, thanking those in Australia who kept him and Wilson safe.

“We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing,” he wrote. “Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it.”