Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson return to LA after coronavirus quarantine in Australia

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back home in Los Angeles after being in quarantine for two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus in Australia.
E! News reported that a source close two the couple said the pair are back in the U.S. after they recovered from the virus. They were photographed smiling as they were driving in Los Angeles Friday. TMZ reported the two were pictured in a Range Rover shortly after landing at Van Nuys Airport.
Hanks was filming an upcoming Baz Luhrmann film on the life of Elvis Presley when he started experiencing symptoms of COVID-19.
"We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches," Hanks said on Instagram March 11. "Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too. To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”
The two were hospitalized and released March 16.
The two followed the guidelines of experts and quarantined themselves for two weeks, providing updates in the process.
Wilson even shared a fun video of herself rapping along to Naughty By Nature's "Hip Hop Hooray."
A representative for Hanks told People that he and Wilson remain quarantined at their California home. Hanks provided an update on his social media Saturday, thanking those in Australia who kept him and Wilson safe.
“We’re home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing,” he wrote. “Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it.”
March 28, 2020