Tom Cruise to film movie in space, NASA confirms

National & World News | May 6, 2020
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The action movie superstar will do his own stunts

Tom Cruise isn’t letting the coronavirus or quarantine stop him from getting involved with new projects, especially one that will film in space.

Deadline reported the "Mission: Impossible" franchise star is working with Elon Musk's Space X and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration to make the first narrative feature film to be shot in outer space.

"NASA is excited to work with @TomCruise on a film aboard the @Space_Station!" Jim Bridenstine, the current administrator of NASA, tweeted on Tuesday, ABC News reported. "We need popular media to inspire a new generation of engineers and scientists to make @NASA 's ambitious plans a reality."

"Should be a lot of fun!" Musk said in a reply to the tweet.

There’s no word on when production would start. Like most of the film and entertainment industry, Cruise’s upcoming projects have been delayed. “Top Gun: Maverick,” the sequel to Cruise’s 1986 film “Top Gun,” has been delayed from a June 24 release to Dec. 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two movies in Cruise’s long-running “Mission: Impossible” franchise have been delayed, too. The Wrap reported in April that Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible 7” was set to release July 23, 2021, and has been moved to Nov. 19, 2021. “Mission: Impossible 8” has moved from Aug. 5, 2022, to Nov. 4, 2022.

