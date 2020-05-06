Tom Cruise to film movie in space, NASA confirms

"Should be a lot of fun!" Musk said in a reply to the tweet.

There’s no word on when production would start. Like most of the film and entertainment industry, Cruise’s upcoming projects have been delayed. “Top Gun: Maverick,” the sequel to Cruise’s 1986 film “Top Gun,” has been delayed from a June 24 release to Dec. 23 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Two movies in Cruise’s long-running “Mission: Impossible” franchise have been delayed, too. The Wrap reported in April that Paramount’s “Mission: Impossible 7” was set to release July 23, 2021, and has been moved to Nov. 19, 2021. “Mission: Impossible 8” has moved from Aug. 5, 2022, to Nov. 4, 2022.