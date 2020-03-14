Breaking News

Teen dead in Milledgeville Huddle House shooting

Police are investigating a shooting at a Milledgeville, Georgia, at 300 East Hancock Street. (Photo: Google Street View)
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
A 24-year-old man was also wounded in the shooting

The Milledgeville Police Department is investigating a double shooting at a Huddle House that resulted in the injury of one man and the death of a teen.

The Union-Recorder reported Milledgeville Police Maj. John Davis identified the deceased teen as 17-year-old Jamonte Solomon. The injured man was identified as Eric Marshall, 24.

Davis said the shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. Saturday at a Huddle House on East Hancock Street.

When police arrived, the teen was already dead at the scene.

WXGA reported Marshall was transported to Navicent Health Baldwin.

“We are actively investigating this case and will release further information when it becomes available,” Davis said in a news release, according to The Union-Recorder.

