Some Kroger stores limit beef, pork purchases amid coronavirus

The largest supermarket chain in the country is limiting some purchases of beef and pork at some locations amid the coronavirus.
Kroger said some stores are adding purchase limits on fresh pork and ground beef to prevent bare shelves, CNN reported.
The outlet reported a number of meat suppliers have had production affected by the coronavirus, with some closing temporarily as workers have gotten sick. On Tuesday, the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union estimated 20 meatpacking and food processing workers have died so far, according to CNN. Closures have led to a 25% reduction in pork slaughter capacity and a 10% reduction in beef slaughter, according to the group.
At our morning team huddle and throughout the day, we discuss stories that are "talkers." People are primed to look for driving forces in the world, ones that we can explain through our collective experience. This is one example.
The impact has gone so far that President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday to compel meat plants to stay open during the crisis.
Data from grocery industry trade group FMI said meat sales are up 40%.
"We feel good about our ability to maintain a broad assortment of meat and seafood for our customers because we purchase protein from a diverse network of suppliers," a Kroger representative told CNN. "There is plenty of protein in the supply chain. However, some processors are experiencing challenges."
Kroger, as well as other supermarkets including Walmart and Publix, have been limiting the purchase of some items since March, when supplies of hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol and toilet tissue were already running low.
Kroger did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.