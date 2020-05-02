Some Kroger stores limit beef, pork purchases amid coronavirus

The impact has gone so far that President Donald Trump signed an executive order Tuesday to compel meat plants to stay open during the crisis.

Data from grocery industry trade group FMI said meat sales are up 40%.

"We feel good about our ability to maintain a broad assortment of meat and seafood for our customers because we purchase protein from a diverse network of suppliers," a Kroger representative told CNN. "There is plenty of protein in the supply chain. However, some processors are experiencing challenges."

Kroger, as well as other supermarkets including Walmart and Publix, have been limiting the purchase of some items since March, when supplies of hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol and toilet tissue were already running low.

Kroger did not respond to a request for comment from Reuters.