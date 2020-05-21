X

Report: Busch Gardens, SeaWorld to reopen in Florida in June, Disney submitting reopening plans

Credit: AJC

Fast facts about Walt Disney World.

Credit: AJC

National & World News | May 21, 2020
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Florida theme parks are set to reopen soon, and among them are the locations of SeaWorld and Busch Gardens.

The CEO of the parks, Sergio Rivera, told Vice President Mike Pence that the locations plan to open “sometime in June.”

Pence had been in town to meet with tourism officials, speak with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and drop off personal protective equipment to a nursing home. He was also visiting with local businesses in the state.

Fox 32 Orlando reported that, in addition to Sea World, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando would be presenting their reopening plans on Thursday, according to Orange County officials.

DeSantis is allowing theme parks to submit reopening plans, but is requiring Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings to endorse the plans before submitting them to the state.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.