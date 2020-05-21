Report: Busch Gardens, SeaWorld to reopen in Florida in June, Disney submitting reopening plans

Florida theme parks are set to reopen soon, and among them are the locations of SeaWorld and Busch Gardens.
The CEO of the parks, Sergio Rivera, told Vice President Mike Pence that the locations plan to open “sometime in June.”
NEW: Busch Gardens and SeaWorld locations in Florida plan to open next month, their CEO tells Vice President Pence. pic.twitter.com/mIAB8JG27c— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 20, 2020
Pence had been in town to meet with tourism officials, speak with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and drop off personal protective equipment to a nursing home. He was also visiting with local businesses in the state.
Heading to the great state of Florida to meet with @GovRonDeSantis, visit a nursing home to discuss care for our most vulnerable, and participate in a roundtable with hospitality and tourism industry leaders. pic.twitter.com/wv5kuXquIa— Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 20, 2020
Fox 32 Orlando reported that, in addition to Sea World, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando would be presenting their reopening plans on Thursday, according to Orange County officials.
DeSantis is allowing theme parks to submit reopening plans, but is requiring Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings to endorse the plans before submitting them to the state.