18 relatives in Texas test positive for COVID-19 after surprise party

Barbosa said 25 people attended the party, and not everyone arrived at once or stayed the same time.

Among those who tested positive are Barbosa’s parents, Frank and Carole, who are in their 80s; two young children; two grandparents; and Barbosa’s sister, Kathy, who has breast cancer.

Most other family members are recovering, but Frank, Carole and Kathy are in the hospital.

Kathy is improving, despite testing positive while undergoing chemotherapy and practicing social distancing.

But Barbosa’s parents are not doing well.

“My dad’s hanging on by a thread,” Barbosa said. “They’re saying this is one of the last straws for my dad.”

Carole may have infected Frank after she briefly interacted with family, Barbosa said. She has been hospitalized since June 13.

"We were horrified," Barbosa said. "People couldn't believe that they took it to a family member."

Frank has been hospitalized since June 17 and is in the intensive care unit. He had been in need of plasma from people who have recovered from COVID-19, but there is not much of it, according to doctors.

But in a June 24 Facebook post, Barbosa shared that his father had received plasma.

“Dad received his plasma!! Prayers were answered today. Now he needs to get well for mom and the Barbosa Family,” the post read. “Please continue to give plasma after you have recovered from Covid! The waiting list is growing every hour and you will save a life!!”

The family hopes to gather at Frank and Carole's Dallas home for their 68th wedding anniversary July 26, NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth reported.

Ani Stone, Frank and Carole’s daughter, said her mother just wants to be with her husband.

“We said, ‘OK, we’re going to have a big ol’ party July 26 and everyone is going to be there with y’all’,” Stone said. “That’s all we want is for them to just be home.”