Rapper Fred the Godson dead after coronavirus battle

“It was just like -- he’s gone and he’s gonna die, that’s it. I don’t even know how I felt, I just felt like I was going to die,” Jemmott told the news station April 8.

Fred made improvements, however, Jemmott said.

“Now, instead of the ventilator supporting him 100%, it’s supporting him 70%,” said Jemmott.

But the day before his death, his publicist told The Source his fever peaked at 105 degrees and his kidneys were not working.

Complex reported Fred, a prominent figure in the New York rap scene, appeared on the coveted Freshman Class cover of XXL in 2011 with Kendrick Lamar and Mac Miller.

Rappers, other industry peers and fans mourned Fred’s death on Twitter:

New York was a hotspot for coronavirus cases, with at least 263,400, more than any other U.S. state. However, the case growth rate has slowed this month.

Fred is the latest artist to die from coronavirus. “I Love Rock and Roll” songwriter Alan Merrill, Fountains of Wayne lead singer Adam Schlesinger, country singer Joe Diffie, jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis, jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney, Cameroon saxophonist Manu Dibango, Congolese singer Aurlus Mabelle and DJ Black N Mild have all reportedly died of COVID-19.