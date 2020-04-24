Rapper Fred the Godson dead after coronavirus battle

Fred the Godson has died weeks after revealing he was battling the coronavirus, a rep for the rapper confirmed.
Complex reported the 35-year-old rapper, who collaborated with Diddy, Meek Mill and Pusha-T among others, shared in an April 6 tweet that he was in the hospital and placed on a ventilator.
I’m in here with this Covid-19 shit! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!! #GodIsGreat pic.twitter.com/e6xRM3OSWb— FRED THE GODSON (@FREDTHEGODSON) April 6, 2020
His wife, LeeAnn Jemmott, then told News 12 Brooklyn that he wasn't doing well initially.
“It was just like -- he’s gone and he’s gonna die, that’s it. I don’t even know how I felt, I just felt like I was going to die,” Jemmott told the news station April 8.
Fred made improvements, however, Jemmott said.
“Now, instead of the ventilator supporting him 100%, it’s supporting him 70%,” said Jemmott.
But the day before his death, his publicist told The Source his fever peaked at 105 degrees and his kidneys were not working.
Complex reported Fred, a prominent figure in the New York rap scene, appeared on the coveted Freshman Class cover of XXL in 2011 with Kendrick Lamar and Mac Miller.
Rappers, other industry peers and fans mourned Fred’s death on Twitter:
RIP GORDO BX FOREVER pic.twitter.com/c77FREoS3u— THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) April 23, 2020
My little brother ooooh how sad am i, i prayed and prayed and prayed for you all night long. So many dreams so many conversations so many great times we had. I am in shock to say the least i love you soooooooo much little brother it’s been years since i felt this pain. I always wanted the best for you, i played you all my important songs to get your feed back i respect you so much as an artist. Why the GOOD die young i was soooooooo proud of you little brother. Maybe now the world will pay attention to your greatness you was always my favorite. God have mercy on his soul for he was a good man , a family man as loyal as they come. I pray that you with PUN and the fellas tell them we gavem hell out here in the world. God bless your wife your family your kids and my brother Arsonist i know Fred loves you and to the whole Hip Hop community we lost an incredible talent one of the last Mohegans 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽
Rest In Peace Fred the Godson 🙏🏽— Lloydbanks (@Lloydbanks) April 23, 2020
RIP Fred The Godson 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/yUUcJ1gVJd— Elliott Wilson (@ElliottWilson) April 23, 2020
My friend @FREDTHEGODSON just passed away today from CORONAVIRUS complications.. People that say this shit aint real should get punched in the face.. This is not a Fn game.— ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) April 23, 2020
New York was a hotspot for coronavirus cases, with at least 263,400, more than any other U.S. state. However, the case growth rate has slowed this month.
Fred is the latest artist to die from coronavirus. “I Love Rock and Roll” songwriter Alan Merrill, Fountains of Wayne lead singer Adam Schlesinger, country singer Joe Diffie, jazz pianist Ellis Marsalis, jazz trumpeter Wallace Roney, Cameroon saxophonist Manu Dibango, Congolese singer Aurlus Mabelle and DJ Black N Mild have all reportedly died of COVID-19.