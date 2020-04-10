3 postal workers diagnosed with COVID-19

The United States Postal Service has confirmed that three postal workers at the Valdosta Northside Station have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Valdosta Daily Times reported post office officials said it will alert employees of any further developments.
The USPS said it believes the risk for employees at the location of contracting the coronavirus is low.
The roles of the workers at he Valdosta Northside Station could not be confirmed by the USPS, which cited the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act, according to a statement to the Valdosta Daily Times.