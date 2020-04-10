Breaking News

260 coronavirus cases tied to North Georgia camp outbreak

X

3 postal workers diagnosed with COVID-19

USPS said in a statement that three postal workers in Valdosta have tested positive for COVID-19.
USPS said in a statement that three postal workers in Valdosta have tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Pope Moysuh on Unsplash

Credit: Pope Moysuh on Unsplash

National & World News | April 10, 2020
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The United States Postal Service has confirmed that three postal workers at the Valdosta Northside Station have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Valdosta Daily Times reported post office officials said it will alert employees of any further developments.

»Sign up for our new coronavirus newsletter

The USPS said it believes the risk for employees at the location of contracting the coronavirus is low.

The roles of the workers at he Valdosta Northside Station could not be confirmed by the USPS, which cited the Rehabilitation Act and the Privacy Act, according to a statement to the Valdosta Daily Times.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.