Police: N.Y. funeral home connected to bodies found in trailers

The director told the news station the bodies are in the morgue or a refrigerated truck.

Police said it appears the bodies are not refrigerated, CBS New York reported.

"The Department has been notified of storage issues of decedents and alternate arrangements are being made by the funeral home," the New York State Health Department said in a statement, according to ABC News.

According to the Health Department, funeral homes are required to store bodies in “appropriate condition,” abiding by infection and prevention precautions, Patch reported.

According to a late-evening update from CBS New York, NYPD officials said the funeral home placed bodies in two large trucks or trailers and did not have refrigeration.

UPDATE from NYPD: The funeral home placed bodies in 2 large U-haul trucks - which did not have refrigeration.

Exact # unclear- it appears there were about 3 dozen bodies in each truck.

State Dept. of Health investigating.

The report on Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Services comes after The New York Post reported April 18 that another Brooklyn funeral home, English Brothers Funeral Home, received complaints after seeing unrefrigerated bodies in plain view.

An investigation is ongoing into Andrew T. Cleckley Funeral Services.