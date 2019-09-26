Pesky spotted lanternflies invade Pennsylvania, attack crops, threaten other states

"One, as of last year, had lost 90% of its crop, and this year, the vines actually died. It's definitely decimating some of the vineyards," he told the magazine.

The lanternflies secrete a sugary substance, called honeydew, that causes the growth of a sooty, black mold, the PDA said on its website. While harmless to people, the mold damages plants and the honeydew often coats decks and outdoor furniture and play equipment. The pesky insects also swarm in the air and can cover an entire tree.

"The long-term effects on our forests and so on are still being researched. It will be years before you actually have a good handle on what is happening to other crops," Strathmeyer said.

Meantime, the insects are expanding their range into Delaware, Virginia and New Jersey, the AP reported, causing concerns among officials there and at the United States Department of Agriculture, which is continuing its research on how best to address the lanternfly problem.