15 must-have items for your emergency survival kit

National & World News
By Web Staff
Aug 13, 2015

The New Yorker’s viral July article has a lot of people talking about emergency preparation. If a national disaster strikes in your area, will you and your family be prepared?

As a rule of thumb for planning an emergency survival kit, remember that the federal government expects the public to be self-sufficient for 72 hours. In case of catastrophe, help or rescue may not even arrive until then. Having basic supplies ready is key in this scenario.

The Red Cross generated a list of items that every household should include in their emergency kits:

•  Water: one gallon per person, per day (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)

•  Food: non-perishable, easy-to-prepare items (3-day supply for evacuation, 2-week supply for home)

•  Flashlight [Available on the Red Cross Store]

•  Battery-powered or hand-crank radio (NOAA Weather Radio, if possible) [Available on the Red Cross Store]

•  Extra batteries

•  First aid kit [Available on the Red Cross Store]

•  Medications (7-day supply) and medical items

•  Multi-purpose tool

•  Sanitation and personal hygiene items

•  Copies of personal documents (medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies)

•  Cell phone with chargers

•  Family and emergency contact information

•  Extra cash

•  Emergency blanket [Available on the Red Cross Store]

•  Map(s) of the area

