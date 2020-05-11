UPDATE: 2 suspects sought in death of man found behind building in Macon

Anyone with information should contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Authorities confirmed the body found behind a building on Mercer University Drive on April 30 in Macon was Head, who was reported as missing.

Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said Head was reported missing earlier that week after friends and family had not heard from him since April 25, WGXA reported.

Head had medical issues, Jones said. The coroner said he died from a stab wound to the neck, according to WGXA.

A call about a body found behind a building in the 3000 block of Mercer University Drive came around 10 a.m. April 30.

Head's next of kin was notified, WGXA reported.

Rich Barak of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution contributed to this report.