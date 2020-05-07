Breaking News

Military bans COVID-19 survivors from joining, Pentagon official confirms

Credit: israel palacio on Unsplash

National & World News | May 7, 2020
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The United States military will not allow those who have previously been diagnosed and recovered from COVID-19 to enlist, according to a memo circulated on Twitter.

Military Times reported that the memo, from the U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command, reads, "During the medical history interview or examination, a history of COVID-19, confirmed by either a laboratory test or a clinician diagnosis, is permanently disqualifying ..."

Pentagon spokeswoman Jessica Maxwell confirmed to Military Times that the memo is authentic.

The memo specifically lays out MPES staff guidelines to deal with potential and confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Such guidelines start with screenings at all MEPS, which includes taking temperature and answering questions about symptoms and potential contact.

According to the memo, an applicant won’t be tested if they fail the screening but they can come back in 14 days if they don’t have symptoms. Anyone who is diagnosed with COVID-19 “confirmed by either a laboratory test or a clinician diagnosis,” the memo said,  will be authorized to process as an applicant 28 days after the documented date of diagnosis.

The diagnosis will be marked as “permanently disqualifying” for accession once the applicant returns.

“Recruits can apply for waivers for all permanently disqualifying conditions, including surviving COVID-19,” Military Times reported. “However, without any further guidance for exceptions dealing with COVID-19, a review authority would have no justification to grant a waiver.”

Maxwell would not say why such a diagnosis would be permanently disqualifying compared to other viruses.

