Middle Georgia man sentenced for child pornography

A program configured for law enforcement led to the discovery of 20 files of child pornography, some involving very young children. Those files were found to have been downloaded from an IP address traced to McFall.

In March 2018, law enforcement executed a search warrant at the residence and McFall was arrested after child pornography was found on his phone.

“McFall admitted to having more than 600 images of child pornography on his computer and cell phone, including pornography involving prepubescent children,” the news release said.

“There is a statistical correlation between those that seek out, collect and view child sexual abuse images and those that are actively molesting children,” Debbie Garner, GBI Special Agent in Charge and Commander of the Georgia ICAC Task Force, said in a statement. “The fact that Donald McFall was a registered sex offender and previously convicted of sexual abuse proves this point. We will continue to try to find and rescue child victims of sexual abuse that we would not have otherwise known about by working these child sexual abuse imagery investigations.”

The FBI, the Georgia ICAC Task Force, the GBI and the Columbus Police Department investigated this case.