Mattel donating career Barbie dolls to children of first responders

Barbie is giving back to those working on the coronavirus front lines.
Mattel, the maker of the dolls, announced in a news release that the company is donating a doll for every career doll sold from May 14-17 to the First Responders Children's Foundation.
The foundation provides financial support to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty and "families enduring significant financial hardships due to tragic circumstances," according to the organization's website.
When an eligible career doll is purchased, Mattel will donate one to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.
"As Barbie has always highlighted role models to inspire the limitless potential in the next generation, we are proud to launch a program celebrating the real-life heroes working on the front lines and supporting their families through the First Responders Children's Foundation," Lisa McKnight, SVP and Global Head of Barbie and Dolls, Mattel, said in a statement. "We want to do our part to give back and inspire today's kids to take after these heroes one day."
Credit: Mattel
“First Responders Children's Foundation is excited to deploy Barbie to first responder families across the country during a time when their children are in need of a little joy in their lives,” Jillian Crane, President of First Responders Children's Foundation, said in the release. “There's no doubt that first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic are sacrificing so much to protect our families, and it's our responsibility as a nation to help them through this crisis by providing grants, scholarships and partnerships such as our program with Mattel that encourage consumers to support these efforts with the buy a doll, donate a doll program that benefits first responder families.”
Crane also said the partnership marks the start of the foundation’s Happy & Healthy Child Program, which will support year-round needs of first responder’s children.
Career dolls include Career dolls include a nurse, doctor, veterinarian, "baby doctor," firefighter, pediatrician, wildlife veterinarian, entomologist, dentist, astronaut and scientist.
Dolls under the promotion also go beyond first responders and STEM careers. A teacher, soccer coach, pilot, photojournalist, news anchor, pop star, athlete, ballerina, gymnast, soccer player, boxer, tennis player, barista, farmer, chef, dog trainer and animal rescuer are also eligible under the #ThankYouHeroes program.
More information on the dolls and the full range of ones under the program are at Barbie.com.