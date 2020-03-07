Marnie, famous senior rescue dog, dies at 18

"When I hear from people that Marnie has made them adopt their senior dogs it’s truly the most beautiful legacy she and I could hope to leave in this world," she wrote.

Marnie was taken into a Connecticut animal control after being found in sickly condition with decaying teeth. She was moved to a shelter was adopted by Braha after four months. She quickly gained fame after being adopted and published a book with her owner in 2015.

Last week, a post on Instagram said Marnie was taking it day by day, but her health was not in good shape.

"Time is not on our side. We are just taking it day by day. For now, she has a healthy appetite and loves her chicken and greenies, and enjoys sitting outside on the patio and on my lap while I read," Braha captioned the post. " We were at the vet yesterday and both they and I get the impression Marnie still wants to be in this world.

"I’m beyond grateful Marnie has made it this far, but I also understand that part of being a senior dog adopter and advocate is knowing when to let them go. When she lets me know it’s time, I’m on standby for whatever she needs. I’ve been preparing myself emotionally and logistically, and i know some of you love Marnie like she is your own, so let’s prepare for that collectively. Her bloodwork is fine, she’s got all her marbles, and she is comfortable with the help of cbd, but between her increased spinal curvature and a newly discovered ulcer on her gumline and general old-age fragility, this can change literally any day. But for today, she is ok and just chilling."

Braha said Marnie will be buried in a pet cemetery in Los Angeles and a public memorial gathering will be held when it is safe to do so amid coronovirus concerns.

Responses have poured in around the world mourning the loss.