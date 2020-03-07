Marnie, famous senior rescue dog, dies at 18

Marnie, a female Shih Tzu senior rescue dog known across the world for her cocked head, pleading eyes and long tongue that always hung out of her mouth, has died. She was 18.
Marnie was adopted by Shirley Braha when she was 11 years old. Her death was confirmed on her official Instagram page.
"It is with much grief I share the news that Marnie passed away painlessly & peacefully in my home on Thursday afternoon at the age of 18," Braha wrote to the page's 1.8 million followers. "Her comfort had been notably declining over the past few days with little hope for improvement and she let me know she had had enough. She enjoyed her chicken until the very end.
Braha thanked followers for their support and reflected on the impact Marnie had on others who became open to adopting senior pets.
"When I hear from people that Marnie has made them adopt their senior dogs it’s truly the most beautiful legacy she and I could hope to leave in this world," she wrote.
View this post on Instagram
It is with much grief I share the news that Marnie passed away painlessly & peacefully in my home on Thursday afternoon at the age of 18. Her comfort had been notably declining over the past few days with little hope for improvement and she let me know she had had enough. She enjoyed her chicken until the very end. Thank you for joining me on an unexpected journey with the ultimate love of my life. All I can feel right now is loss but beneath that I have so much gratitude. I’m grateful to the universe for entrusting me with her beautiful soul and providing me with the perfect best friend and companion. Im grateful I was able to give this magical creature the fun and deeply loving life she wanted and deserved. I’m thankful I was chosen to be the conduit for Marnie to bring joy into the world. And I’m thankful for all the human and dog friends Marnie and I made along the way, and the strangers on the streets and on the internet, who have shown us so much love. Most of all, I’m amazed that the sweet little hot mess of a pup that I picked up from a shelter at age 11, who at first didn’t seem like she would be around very long at all, has managed to inspire others to adopt senior dogs. When I hear from people that Marnie has made them adopt their senior dogs it’s truly the most beautiful legacy she and I could hope to leave in this world. The night of her passing I had a dream where I watched her awake from her death like it hadn’t happened at all, and she was running around at a party completely happy and invincible. She approached a descending staircase and I wanted to interject to protect her from falling, but she sailed right down the stairs and landed on her feet and stopped and looked at me and laughed and just kept going. Maybe this was a message from her from heaven, but at minimum I can take solace knowing that for a long stretch of time, prior to her aging body taking its toll, heaven for her was right here on earth. Marnie will be buried in a pet cemetery in LA and hopefully there will be a public memorial gathering whenever safe (due to Coronavirus).
Marnie was taken into a Connecticut animal control after being found in sickly condition with decaying teeth. She was moved to a shelter was adopted by Braha after four months. She quickly gained fame after being adopted and published a book with her owner in 2015.
Last week, a post on Instagram said Marnie was taking it day by day, but her health was not in good shape.
"Time is not on our side. We are just taking it day by day. For now, she has a healthy appetite and loves her chicken and greenies, and enjoys sitting outside on the patio and on my lap while I read," Braha captioned the post. " We were at the vet yesterday and both they and I get the impression Marnie still wants to be in this world.
"I’m beyond grateful Marnie has made it this far, but I also understand that part of being a senior dog adopter and advocate is knowing when to let them go. When she lets me know it’s time, I’m on standby for whatever she needs. I’ve been preparing myself emotionally and logistically, and i know some of you love Marnie like she is your own, so let’s prepare for that collectively. Her bloodwork is fine, she’s got all her marbles, and she is comfortable with the help of cbd, but between her increased spinal curvature and a newly discovered ulcer on her gumline and general old-age fragility, this can change literally any day. But for today, she is ok and just chilling."
View this post on Instagram
Hi friends. I see a lot of you are worried about Marnie and I wanted to update you on her health here rather than replying in the comments. She is almost 18.5 years old now, and I’m not in denial about anything — time is not on our side. We are just taking it day by day. For now, she has a healthy appetite and loves her chicken and greenies, and enjoys sitting outside on the patio and on my lap while I read. We were at the vet yesterday and both they and I get the impression Marnie still wants to be in this world. I’m beyond grateful Marnie has made it this far, but I also understand that part of being a senior dog adopter and advocate is knowing when to let them go. When she lets me know it’s time, I’m on standby for whatever she needs. I’ve been preparing myself emotionally and logistically, and i know some of you love Marnie like she is your own, so let’s prepare for that collectively. Her bloodwork is fine, she’s got all her marbles, and she is comfortable with the help of cbd, but between her increased spinal curvature and a newly discovered ulcer on her gumline and general old-age fragility, this can change literally any day. But for today, she is ok and just chilling.
Braha said Marnie will be buried in a pet cemetery in Los Angeles and a public memorial gathering will be held when it is safe to do so amid coronovirus concerns.
Responses have poured in around the world mourning the loss.
Very sad to hear that @MarnieTheDog is no longer with us on Earth, but I am beyond thrilled that she and BUB are reunited and embarking on a new adventure in some distant galaxy. Thank you for your brilliant sense of humor and for encouraging millions to adopt senior pets. pic.twitter.com/tpUalGTiCp— Lil BUB (@IAMLILBUB) March 7, 2020
Sending our condolences to you Shirley and much love and peace for Marnie. She was loved by so many and brought joy to everyone she met. My pup Calvin and I met you both while doing therapy dog work at CHLA. 🐶❤️ @mycalvinhobbes pic.twitter.com/RdNpY3U0M4— Christopher D. (@ChristopherD11) March 7, 2020
Marnie the dog died so if you're wondering how I'm doing emotionally the answer is NOT GREAT 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TpM7i2X4zI— Becka✨ Wall (@beckawall) March 7, 2020