Man self-surrenders in shooting death of high school student

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson.
The Statesboro Herald reported William Marcus Wilson, 21, was charged with one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault, Capt. Jared Akins of the Statesboro Police Department said.
Wilson self-surrendered with his attorney after detectives issued arrest warrants on Tuesday, police said, according to WTGS.
Hutcheson was shot and killed by a person in another vehicle as she traveled in a vehicle on Veterans Memorial Parkway near Fair Road in Statesboro about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, police said. She was a student at Claxton High School and a resident of Bellville.
“This investigation benefited tremendously from information provided to detectives by persons in the community,” Akins said. “As with most cases, the public’s cooperation was a vital element in ensuring a timely resolution to this homicide.”