X

Man self-surrenders in shooting death of high school student

William Marcus Wilson turned himself in to the Statesboro Police Department in connection with the death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson.
William Marcus Wilson turned himself in to the Statesboro Police Department in connection with the death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson.

Credit: Bulloch County Detention Center

Credit: Bulloch County Detention Center

National & World News | June 18, 2020
By Kelcie Willis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An arrest has been made in the shooting death of 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson.

The Statesboro Herald reported William Marcus Wilson, 21, was charged with one count of felony murder and one count of aggravated assault, Capt. Jared Akins of the Statesboro Police Department said.

»Click here to get the new AJC Mobile App

Wilson self-surrendered with his attorney after detectives issued arrest warrants on Tuesday, police said, according to WTGS.

Hutcheson was shot and killed by a person in another vehicle as she traveled in a vehicle on Veterans Memorial Parkway near Fair Road in Statesboro about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, police said. She was a student at Claxton High School and a resident of Bellville.

“This investigation benefited tremendously from information provided to detectives by persons in the community,” Akins said. “As with most cases, the public’s cooperation was a vital element in ensuring a timely resolution to this homicide.”

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.